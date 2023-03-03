Romanian authorities plan to widen highways out of Bucharest to three lanes

Romanian authorities plan to widen highways out of Bucharest to three lanes. Romania’s Road Company (CNAIR) issued a tender for a feasibility study for the widening of the three highways that originate in Bucharest, the A1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway (110 km), the A2 Bucharest-Constanta segment up to Fundulea (24 km), and the A3 Bucharest-Ploiesti highway from Moara (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]