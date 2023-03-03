Romanian authorities plan to widen highways out of Bucharest to three lanes
Mar 3, 2023
Romanian authorities plan to widen highways out of Bucharest to three lanes.
Romania’s Road Company (CNAIR) issued a tender for a feasibility study for the widening of the three highways that originate in Bucharest, the A1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway (110 km), the A2 Bucharest-Constanta segment up to Fundulea (24 km), and the A3 Bucharest-Ploiesti highway from Moara (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]