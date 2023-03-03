Statistics office confirms recovery of Romania’s air passenger traffic in 2022

Statistics office confirms recovery of Romania’s air passenger traffic in 2022. Air passenger traffic increased 87.6% year-on-year in Romania in 2022, from 11.17 million to over 20.97 million passengers, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) quoted by Agerpres. With roughly 6.33 million embarked passengers and about 6.25 million disembarked (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]