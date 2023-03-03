Nuclearelectrica launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR project selection – “Nucleus of Care”, with an allocated budget of 2 million lei
Mar 3, 2023
Nuclearelectrica launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR project selection – “Nucleus of Care”, with an allocated budget of 2 million lei.
SN Nuclearelectrica SA launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR and community involvement project selection – “Nucleus of Care”, as part of the company’s social responsibility platform. The budget allocated to the first stage is 2 million lei. The competition is open to projects that are part of (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]