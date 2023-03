Frames: Romania Insurance Market to Reach Record High of RON16B in 2023

Frames: Romania Insurance Market to Reach Record High of RON16B in 2023. The insurance market in Romania could reach an all-time high of more than RON16 billion in 2023, supported by the increase in the value of policies, but also by the growing interest of Romanians in insurance, in the context of the earthquakes recorded lately, consulting company Frames (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]