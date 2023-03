P3 Logistic Parks completed transactions totalling 98,500 m2 in 2022

P3 Logistic Parks completed transactions totalling 98,500 m2 in 2022. P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) announces the results of its leasing activity in Romania during 2022. The evolution of the retail, logistics and transport sectors, together with the suite of modern facilities available in the industrial park on the A1 motorway have brought the European developer (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]