JLL advised Side Grup in the 1500 sqm lease transaction in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal

JLL advised Side Grup in the 1500 sqm lease transaction in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal. JLL Romania advised SIDE GRUP, the national market leader in cleaning and hygiene, in the lease of 1,500 sqm in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, the first industrial park with air cargo terminal in Romania, developed by CTP Romania. Side Grup was established in 2003 and is specializes in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]