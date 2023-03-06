 
New Owner of Mintia Thermoelectric Power Plant to Complete EUR1B Investment in 36 Months
New Owner of Mintia Thermoelectric Power Plant to Complete EUR1B Investment in 36 Months.

The first phase of the EUR1 billion investment in the Mintia thermoelectric power plant will be completed in 24 months, while the entire project will be completed 12 months after that, the new owner of the plant, Mass Global Energy Rom announced in a meeting with Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mexican Grupo Bimbo Officially Announces Entry Into Romania Mexican Grupo Bimbo, one of the world’s largest bakery companies, officially announces its entry into the Romanian market following the acquisition of local company Vel Pitar from U.S. investment fund Broadhurst.

BestJobs: Romania at the forefront considering number of women in leadership roles Romania was among the leading countries in the European Union in terms of female presence in executive positions (34%) in 2021. Medicine, Education, HR, and Marketing are also dominated by women, according to a new report by the online recruitment platform BestJobs. "The profile of female (...)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Fourth Highest GDP Growth In The EU In 4Q/ 2022 Among the European Union Member States, the highest economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was recorded by Greece (1.4%), Malta (1.2%), Cyprus (1.1%) and Romania (1%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on (...)

Romania's Economy Grows 4.8% YoY In 2022 Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in 2022 as compared to 2021, provisional (1) estimates from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (March 8).

Romania commits EUR 22 mln to modernize highways with cameras, sensors The three highways that start from the capital of Romania and go on towards the southeast and center of the country will be modernized in the next two years with dozens of surveillance cameras, radars, and black ice sensors, totaling a EUR 22 mln investment. Authorities say the investment will (...)

Bucharest events: Italy will be guest country at 2023 Bookfest fair in May The Bookfest International Book Fair returns with a new edition in Bucharest this spring, with Italy as the guest country. The event will be held at Romexpo on May 24-28. At the stand of the guest of honour, book lovers will have the opportunity to participate in debates, book launches, and (...)

Electrica Group Ends 2022 With Almost RON560M Consolidated Net Profit Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of nearly RON560 million for 2022, compared to a loss of RON552 million in 2021, and revenue of RON10 billion, up 39% from (...)

 


