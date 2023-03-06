New Owner of Mintia Thermoelectric Power Plant to Complete EUR1B Investment in 36 Months

New Owner of Mintia Thermoelectric Power Plant to Complete EUR1B Investment in 36 Months. The first phase of the EUR1 billion investment in the Mintia thermoelectric power plant will be completed in 24 months, while the entire project will be completed 12 months after that, the new owner of the plant, Mass Global Energy Rom announced in a meeting with Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]