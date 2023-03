Comelf Bistrita Calls Shareholders To Vote On Distribution Of Dividends At Almost 10% Yield

The Board of Directors of industrial material manufacturer Comelf Bistrita (CMF.RO) has summoned the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for April 10 when it shall put a vote the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.18 per (...)