Edenred Set To Hire 700 Tech Experts Worldwide, Including At Its Two Main Digital Centers In Romania And Mexico



Edenred Set To Hire 700 Tech Experts Worldwide, Including At Its Two Main Digital Centers In Romania And Mexico.

Edenred, the digital platform for services and payments, plans to recruit more than 700 tech specialists worldwide in 2023, including at its two main Digital Centers in Bucharest and Mexico City, as it aims to reach up to EUR5 billion in revenue by (...)