Allianz-Tiriac’s 2022 Underwritings Up 40% YoY To Almost RON3B

Allianz-Tiriac’s 2022 Underwritings Up 40% YoY To Almost RON3B. Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest player on the market, reached a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON3 billion in 2022, up over 47% versus 2021, and an operating profit of RON250 million, Virgil Soncutean, CEO of Allianz-Tiriac, told a press (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]