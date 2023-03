BNP Paribas Personal Finance’s Consumer Finance Unit Cetelem to Cease Operations in Romania

BNP Paribas Personal Finance announces the start of the steps to cease operations of its consumer finance unit, Cetelem, in Romania, after having failed to find a partner to continue in the country.