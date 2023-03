tbi bank Extends Partner Network; Signs Agreement With Ortopedica

tbi bank Extends Partner Network; Signs Agreement With Ortopedica. tbi bank continues to extend its partner network and teams up with medical devices company Ortopedica, offering customers the possibility of buying medical devices through the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, in four instalments with no interest or over longer periods of time, in affordable (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]