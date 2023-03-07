Romanian Social Democrats ponder social security contributions for self-service kiosks in hypermarkets

Romanian Social Democrats ponder social security contributions for self-service kiosks in hypermarkets. Self-service kiosks in supermarkets, where customers scan their own products, may be levied income taxes and social security contributions calculated for the level of a minimum wage, according to an initiative of a legislative proposal that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is preparing for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]