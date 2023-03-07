Iraqi investor pledges to deliver 1.5Gw gas-fired powered plant in Romania by end-2026

Iraqi investor pledges to deliver 1.5Gw gas-fired powered plant in Romania by end-2026. Mass Group Holding – the Iraqi group registered in the Cayman Islands with its headquarters in Amman, Jordan, which took over Romanian coal-fired plant Mintia for EUR 91.2 mln last year with a promise to develop the most-advanced gas-fired power plant in Europe on the site, confirmed during (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]