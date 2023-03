Romanian home decoration and furniture e-tailer Vivre enters insolvency

Romanian home decoration and furniture e-tailer Vivre enters insolvency. Vivre Deco, one of the online retailers of home & deco active in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) until recently under pre-insolvency procedures due to financial difficulties, entered insolvency on March 6, at its own request. Vivre raised some EUR 10 mln with two bond issues listed at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]