Investment fund ACP reportedly close to taking over Telekom Romania Mobile

Investment fund ACP reportedly close to taking over Telekom Romania Mobile. European investment fund ACP is in talks with Deutsche Telekom to acquire Telekom Romania Mobile, Ziarul Financiar announced. According to some sources familiar with the negotiations, the transaction only needs the green light from the competent authorities in Bucharest. ACP and Deutsche (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]