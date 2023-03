Glovo 2022 Turnover Up 45% in Romania YOY

Glovo, a leading player in the express delivery industry, saw its turnover rise by 45% last year in Romania, reaching an overall deal value of EUR430 million at end-2022, Iustinian Belghir, general manager of Glovo Romania, told Ziarul Financiar.