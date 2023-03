Poland’s Amrest Posts Tenfold Profit Increase in 2022 vs 2021

Poland’s Amrest Posts Tenfold Profit Increase in 2022 vs 2021. Polish group Amrest, which owns 55 Starbucks coffee shops and 10 Burger King restaurants in Romania, last year generated EUR2.5 million profit before taxes locally, over ten times higher than the 2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]