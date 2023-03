AirConnect to launch Sibiu-Bucharest flights this month

AirConnect to launch Sibiu-Bucharest flights this month. Regional airline AirConnect will introduce direct flights between Sibiu and Bucharest starting March 27. According to Sibiu County Council, there will be five flights per week, totalling 20,740 seats for the entire summer schedule. Tickets can be booked online via the airline’s website or app (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]