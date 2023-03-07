Clean Recycle: 700 companies recycled 30,000 tons of waste in 3 months, cutting CO2 emissions in Romania

Clean Recycle: 700 companies recycled 30,000 tons of waste in 3 months, cutting CO2 emissions in Romania. More than 700 companies in Romania recycled and recovered almost 30,000 tons of waste between September and December 2022, mainly glass, plastic, PET, paper and cardboard, steel, aluminium, and wood. According to a new CO2 calculation platform recently launched by Clean Recycle, this translated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]