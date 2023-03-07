Nuclearelectrica Signs New Agreement With SNC-Lavalin For Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment

Nuclearelectrica Signs New Agreement With SNC-Lavalin For Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment. Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania’s only nuclear power producer, advances Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project by selecting Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, to conduct further pre-project work for Cernavoda’s Unit 1 CANDU reactor, ahead of its life-extension to support (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]