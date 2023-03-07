Deloitte: Circular Economy May Reduce Global Resource And Material Consumption By Almost One Third



Deloitte: Circular Economy May Reduce Global Resource And Material Consumption By Almost One Third.

Circular economy can reduce by almost one third the current global volume of resource and material consumption by extending the products’ lifespan and making sure they enter full life cycles, as per “The Circularity Gap” study conducted by the international agency Circle Economy in collaboration (...)