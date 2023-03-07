C&W: Industrial And Logistics Space Stock In Romania Seen Exceeding 7 Million Sqm Threshold By End-2023

The stock of industrial and logistics spaces in Romania reached 6.45 million square meters at the end of 2022 and over 90% is located in capital Bucharest and the Ilfov, West, South – Muntenia, North – West and Center regions, according to the Romania Industrial & Logistics Market report drawn up (...)