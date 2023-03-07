Eurostat: Romania Posts Fourth Highest GDP Growth In The EU In 4Q/ 2022Among the European Union Member States, the highest economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was recorded by Greece (1.4%), Malta (1.2%), Cyprus (1.1%) and Romania (1%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on (...)
Romania's Economy Grows 4.8% YoY In 2022Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in 2022 as compared to 2021, provisional (1) estimates from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (March 8).
Romania commits EUR 22 mln to modernize highways with cameras, sensorsThe three highways that start from the capital of Romania and go on towards the southeast and center of the country will be modernized in the next two years with dozens of surveillance cameras, radars, and black ice sensors, totaling a EUR 22 mln investment. Authorities say the investment will (...)
Bucharest events: Italy will be guest country at 2023 Bookfest fair in MayThe Bookfest International Book Fair returns with a new edition in Bucharest this spring, with Italy as the guest country. The event will be held at Romexpo on May 24-28. At the stand of the guest of honour, book lovers will have the opportunity to participate in debates, book launches, and (...)