Dunca Expeditii Ends 2022 with RON210M Revenue. Dunca Expeditii, one of the largest freight carriers in Romania, ended last year with RON210 million revenue, an increase of about 9%, ZF has calculated, and expects the revenue to be flat this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]