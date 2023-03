Electrica Group Ends 2022 With Almost RON560M Consolidated Net Profit

Electrica Group Ends 2022 With Almost RON560M Consolidated Net Profit. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of nearly RON560 million for 2022, compared to a loss of RON552 million in 2021, and revenue of RON10 billion, up 39% from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]