Eurostat: Romania Posts Fourth Highest GDP Growth In The EU In 4Q/ 2022

Eurostat: Romania Posts Fourth Highest GDP Growth In The EU In 4Q/ 2022. Among the European Union Member States, the highest economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was recorded by Greece (1.4%), Malta (1.2%), Cyprus (1.1%) and Romania (1%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]