BestJobs: Romania at the forefront considering number of women in leadership roles
Mar 8, 2023
BestJobs: Romania at the forefront considering number of women in leadership roles.
Romania was among the leading countries in the European Union in terms of female presence in executive positions (34%) in 2021. Medicine, Education, HR, and Marketing are also dominated by women, according to a new report by the online recruitment platform BestJobs. "The profile of female (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]