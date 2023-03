Online Card Payments On eMAG Platform Up Over 22% In 2022

Online Card Payments On eMAG Platform Up Over 22% In 2022. Online card payments grew over 22% in 2022 on the eMAG platform, accounting for 56% of total sales at national level, but in Bucharest, Cluj and Ilfov the weight exceeded 60%, as per an analysis by online retailer eMAG. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]