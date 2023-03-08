Norofert Ends 2022 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON10.6M, Up 49% Vs 2021

Norofert Ends 2022 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON10.6M, Up 49% Vs 2021. Romanian producer of organic agricultural products, Norofert (NRF.RO) ended 2022 with a consolidated net profit of RON10.6 million, up 49.1% from 2021, and a turnover of RON77.4 million, up 57.9% on the year, as per data from the company’s Executive Board report published at the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]