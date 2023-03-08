Government debt drops to 47.2pct of GDP, in December 2022In December 2022, the public administration debt (government debt) increased to 667.308 billion lei, compared to 654.545 billion lei in the previous month and 577.522 billion lei at the end of 2021, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. As a percentage of the GDP, (...)
Prysmian Gets EUR7.5M State Aid for IT Center of Excellence in SlatinaSlatina-based electrical and fiber optic cable manufacturer Prysmian, part of the Italian Prysmian group, has received EUR7.53 million in state aid under the HG322/2017 scheme to finance a EUR12.55 million project. Prysmian wants to develop an IT center of excellence in Slatina and will create (...)