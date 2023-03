Roca Industry Budgets EUR466M Revenue and RON18M Net Profit in 2023

ROCA Industry (ROC1.RO), the first Romanian holding company of construction material makers, launched by ROCA Investments, notified Bucharest Stock Exchange investors that it expected RON18.3 million net profit, RON466.3 million revenue and RON64.5 million EBITDA, as per its spending and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]