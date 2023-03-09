Romanian investors plan residential project in northern Bucharest near Petrom City

Romanian investors plan residential project in northern Bucharest near Petrom City. Redport Capital and the Mobexpert group announced that they completed the process of purchasing 44,000 square meters of land near Petrom City in the northern part of Bucharest for EUR 13 mln. The land is divided into three lots, located adjacent to Petrom City office buildings, opening onto (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]