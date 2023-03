German discounter Penny earmarks EUR 160 mln for expansion in Romania

German discounter Penny earmarks EUR 160 mln for expansion in Romania. The Romanian subsidiary of the German discount retailer Penny received a EUR 160 mln capital injection from the parent group to expand its chain on the local market, Ziarul Financiar announced. Thus, the company Rewe Projektentwicklung Romania, which operates Penny's real estate investments (...)