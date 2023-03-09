Delgaz Grid Wants to Attract EUR700M Worth of EU Funds to Invest in Local Distribution Networks

Delgaz Grid Wants to Attract EUR700M Worth of EU Funds to Invest in Local Distribution Networks. Delgaz Grid, part of E.ON group in Romania, plans to attract, in the coming years, EUR700 million of European funds, to which around EUR1.5 billion of own funds will be added, to fund an extensive investment scheme to upgrade, expand, automate and digitalize electricity and natural gas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]