Italy’s Enel Seals Contract for Sale of Romanian Assets to Greece’s Public Power Corporation for EUR1.26B

Italy’s Enel Seals Contract for Sale of Romanian Assets to Greece’s Public Power Corporation for EUR1.26B. Italy’s group Enel has announced it signed a contract with Greek-owned Public Power Corporation (PPC) for the sale of Romania assets, with the value of the deal standing at EUR1.26 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]