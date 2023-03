Belgium’s Piping Logistics Builds Ventilation System Parts Plant Near Timisoara in EUR3M Investment

Piping Logistics, a Belgian producer of ventilation system components, is working to open, in the third quarter of 2023, a plant near Timisoara, with investments set to reach EUR3 million.