Rondocarton 2022 Turnover Hits EUR130M, Up from EUR110M in 2021

Rondocarton 2022 Turnover Hits EUR130M, Up from EUR110M in 2021. Rondocarton, part of Austrian group Rondo Ganahl, a major producer of corrugated cardboard, with three plants locally, ended 2022 with EUR130 million turnover, up from EUR110 million in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]