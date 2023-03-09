Romanian refurbished phone marketplace Flip.ro triples turnover in 2022

Romanian refurbished phone marketplace Flip.ro triples turnover in 2022. Romanian refurbished phone marketplace Flip ended 2022 with a turnover of EUR 36 million, three times higher than in 2021 when it reported EUR 13 million in sales. In its first year, the local startup had a turnover of EUR 2.5 million. 2022, which was Flip's third year of activity, also marked (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]