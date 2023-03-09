Survey: Two Thirds Of Romanians Believe Hybrid Work System Will Dominate 2023

Survey: Two Thirds Of Romanians Believe Hybrid Work System Will Dominate 2023. More than four in ten Romanians believe that a hybrid system, with 3-4 days per week of work from the office, will dominate the year 2023, and more than a quarter rely on the system with 1-2 days per week at the office, as per a survey conducted by Genesis Property among 1,031 respondents (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]