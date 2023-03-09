DefMin Tilvar reiterates Romania’s support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova

The minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, participated on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of EU defence ministers, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where he reiterated our country's support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, informs the Ministry of National Defence.