Ten teams of founders from Romania and Bulgaria can win up to 25,000 EUR through the pre-accelerator EIT Digital Venture Program
Mar 9, 2023
Ten teams of founders from Romania and Bulgaria can win up to 25,000 EUR through the pre-accelerator EIT Digital Venture Program.
Startup Reaktor supports the second edition of EIT Venture Program, together with ROTSA and Techcelerator Ten teams of founders from Romania and Bulgaria can win up to 25,000 EUR through Venture Program, a pre-acceleration program launched by EIT Digital, part of the European Institute of (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]