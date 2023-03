Flip Technologies Triples Turnover YoY To EUR36M In 2022

Flip Technologies Triples Turnover YoY To EUR36M In 2022. Flip Technologies, a marketplace for the purchase and sale of refurbished mobile telephones, ended 2022 with a turnover of EUR36 million, three times higher than EUR13 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]