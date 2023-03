PwC Romania: Romania M&A Market Back to Pre-pandemic Level in 2022

PwC Romania: Romania M&A Market Back to Pre-pandemic Level in 2022. The mergers and acquisitions market in Romania, in terms of deals signed and concluded, reached EUR5.4 billion in 2022, higher than the pre-pandemic level of EUR5.2 billion of 2019, as a result of the over EUR1 billion Neptun Deep deal, a PwC Romania report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]