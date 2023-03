Drug Producers Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Report Double-Digit Revenue Growth For 2022 Vs 2021

Drug Producers Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Report Double-Digit Revenue Growth For 2022 Vs 2021. The three pharmaceutical companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - Zentiva, Antibiotice and Biofarm - reported double-digit revenue growth in 2022 compared to 2021, as per company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]