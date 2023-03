Mega Image Expansion in 2022, Slowest in 11 Years

Mega Image Expansion in 2022, Slowest in 11 Years. Retailer Mega Image, held by Belgian-Dutch group Ahold Delhaize, ended last year with a network of 956 supermarkets and convenience stores, 36 more than it had at the end of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]