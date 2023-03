Prysmian Gets EUR7.5M State Aid for IT Center of Excellence in Slatina

Prysmian Gets EUR7.5M State Aid for IT Center of Excellence in Slatina. Slatina-based electrical and fiber optic cable manufacturer Prysmian, part of the Italian Prysmian group, has received EUR7.53 million in state aid under the HG322/2017 scheme to finance a EUR12.55 million project. Prysmian wants to develop an IT center of excellence in Slatina and will create