Ness Proiect Europe Aims to Boost Turnover by 15% in 2023. Ness Proiect Europe, a construction firm owned by Mihai Florian Vaida, hit EUR75 million turnover in 2022, after an increase of around 65% from 2021, and targets 15% growth in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]