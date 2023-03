Sofmedica Ends 2022 with EUR35M Turnover, Expects 20% Growth in 2023

Sofmedica Ends 2022 with EUR35M Turnover, Expects 20% Growth in 2023. Medical equipment provider Sofmedica, part of the group of the same name present in Greece, Hungary, Bulgaria and Cyprus, ended 2022 with EUR35 million and for 2023 estimates 20% growth in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]