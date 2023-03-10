SeedBlink launches Secondary Market for individual investors in European startups : Game changer for individual investors and the startup investment industry

SeedBlink launches Secondary Market for individual investors in European startups : Game changer for individual investors and the startup investment industry. SeedBlink, the European co-investment platform in tech startups, has announced the launch of its digital secondary market after obtaining the EU Passport as per the European Crowdfunding Service provider regulation (ECSPR) licensing. Prior to the launch, several pilots were run with existing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]